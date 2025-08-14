SC cancels bail to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

11:02





A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the High Court's decision suffered from "serious legal infirmity" and was an "arbitrary exercise" of discretion.





The judges noted that the High Court had gone into witness statements, a process meant for the trial court, before granting bail.





Justice Pardiwala emphasised that "no man is above the law" and "obedience to law is a rule, not a favour". The bench warned state and jail authorities that no special treatment should be extended to Darshan in custody.





"The day we come to know that the accused are being given five-star treatment in jail premises, we will place the jail superintendent under suspension," Justice Pardiwala said, also cautioning against allowing him to smoke or drink in prison.





Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

The police alleged the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024, tortured and his body was recovered from a drain.

The Supreme Court cancels bail granted to actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case. The SC says Karnataka HC order granting bail to actor Darshan suffers from serious infirmity.