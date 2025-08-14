HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC cancels bail to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

Thu, 14 August 2025
Share:
11:02
image
The Supreme Court cancels bail granted to actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case. The SC says Karnataka HC order granting bail to actor Darshan suffers from serious infirmity. 

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the High Court's decision suffered from "serious legal infirmity" and was an "arbitrary exercise" of discretion. 

The judges noted that the High Court had gone into witness statements, a process meant for the trial court, before granting bail.

Justice Pardiwala emphasised that "no man is above the law" and "obedience to law is a rule, not a favour". The bench warned state and jail authorities that no special treatment should be extended to Darshan in custody.

"The day we come to know that the accused are being given five-star treatment in jail premises, we will place the jail superintendent under suspension," Justice Pardiwala said, also cautioning against allowing him to smoke or drink in prison.

 Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

The police alleged the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024, tortured and his body was recovered from a drain.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Regardless of popularity...: SC cancels Darshan's bail
LIVE! Regardless of popularity...: SC cancels Darshan's bail

Can't ignore what happened in Pahalgam: SC on JK statehood plea
Can't ignore what happened in Pahalgam: SC on JK statehood plea

The SC has sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Man, spotted chatting with girl, beaten to death in Maha
Man, spotted chatting with girl, beaten to death in Maha

Police suspect an old enmity led to the murder of Suleiman Khan, who was preparing for the police recruitment exam.

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra booked for alleged Rs 60 cr fraud
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra booked for alleged Rs 60 cr fraud

The complaint, filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, claims the incident took place between 2015 and 2023. Kothari alleged that the couple took the money under the pretext of expanding...

Olympic medallist hockey legend Vece Paes passes away
Olympic medallist hockey legend Vece Paes passes away

Dr Vece Paes, a member of the 1972 Munich Olympic Games bronze-winning Indian men's hockey team and father of legendary tennis player Leander Paes, died in Kolkata on Thursday morning.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV