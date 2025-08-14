HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SBI to impose nominal charges on IMPS beyond Rs 25K transfer from Aug 15

Thu, 14 August 2025
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has revised charges on fund transfers through the IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) effective from August 15. 

Although there is no change in charges for fund transfer through IMPS done via branch, fund transfer above Rs 25,00o would attract charges through the online channel from August 15, as per the information posted on the SBI website. 

Transactions above Rs 25,000 done through online channels will now attract nominal charges ranging from Rs 2-10 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST). 

Transfer of funds above Rs 25,000 but less than Rs 1 lakh would attract a service charge of Rs 2; for amounts of Rs 1-2 lakh, Rs 6, and for amounts of Rs 2-5 lakh, Rs 10. 

Salary package account holders continue to enjoy full waivers for online IMPS transfers. 

For corporate customers, revised service charges are going to be effective from September 8, 2025, it said. -- PTI 

