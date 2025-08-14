HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Name 65L people deleted from Bihar voter list: SC to ECI

Thu, 14 August 2025
Share:
16:56
image
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of 65 lakh deleted names from the voters list with reasons of non-inclusion to enhance transparency in Bihar's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral roll. 

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi passed the order while hearing pleas challenging the June 24 ECI decision to conduct the SIR of electoral roll in Bihar. It directed the list of 65 lakh voters whose names featured in the electoral roll but dropped from the draft roll to be published on August 1. 

The list comprising names of those who have died, migrated or moved to other constituencies was directed to be displayed along with reasons at the panchayat level office and the office of district level returning officers.

The bench further stressed on giving wide publicity via newspapers including vernacular and English dailies aside from television news channels and radio to the public informing the people about the places where the list would be available. 

The top court further allowed people aggrieved by the deletion of their names to approach the poll officials along with their Aadhaar card. 

The bench while posting the matter for August 22, asked the poll panel to file a compliance report of its direction. On August 1, the reasons cited by the EC for non-inclusion of previously registered voters in the draft rolls included death (22.34 lakh), "permanently shifted/absent" (36.28 lakh) and "already enrolled (at more than one places)" (7.01 lakh). 

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel, said it had enough reservoir of power to take certain decisions but lamented ECI functioning in an "atmosphere of sharp political hostility" where most of its decisions were contested. He said the ECI was currently "caught between the struggle of political parties" which saw them call EVMs "bad" when they lost and call EVMs "good" when they won. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

SC asks EC to publish details of 65 lakh deleted voters
SC asks EC to publish details of 65 lakh deleted voters

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of deleted names from the voters list in Bihar, along with reasons for non-inclusion, to enhance transparency in the special intensive revision...

LIVE! India warns Pak of consequences of hateful speech
LIVE! India warns Pak of consequences of hateful speech

At least 20 killed in massive cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar
At least 20 killed in massive cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar

The death toll could go up, sources said, adding that 98 people have been rescued so far. Of these, the condition of 28 is said to be serious.

16 BSF jawans awarded gallantry medals for Op Sindoor
16 BSF jawans awarded gallantry medals for Op Sindoor

Among the medal winners are a deputy commandant rank officer, two assistant commandants and an inspector.

Pakistan Forms New Army Rocket Force
Pakistan Forms New Army Rocket Force

Pakistan has announced the creation of a new Army Rocket Force equipped with advanced technology to strengthen its combat capabilities. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also commented on the recent military...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV