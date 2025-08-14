Massive cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar, 10 dead

14:13

Locals carry the injured amid the cloudburst in Chositi





Office of LG J&K tweets, "Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected."

A massive cloudburst has occurred in Chositi in J-K's Kishtwar district resulting in 10 deaths. Union Minister Jitendra Singh says there could be many casualties. "Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from J&K LoP and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made."