HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Massive cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar, 10 dead

Thu, 14 August 2025
Share:
14:13
Locals carry the injured amid the cloudburst in Chositi
Locals carry the injured amid the cloudburst in Chositi
A massive cloudburst has occurred in Chositi in J-K's Kishtwar district resulting in 10 deaths. Union Minister Jitendra Singh says there could be many casualties. "Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from J&K LoP and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made." 

Office of LG J&K tweets, "Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! If they win EVM good, if they lose EVM bad: ECI to SC
LIVE! If they win EVM good, if they lose EVM bad: ECI to SC

Give proof, don't use dirty phrases like...: EC to Oppn
Give proof, don't use dirty phrases like...: EC to Oppn

The Election Commission has responded to allegations of voter data fudging made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to provide proof instead of creating a false narrative.

16 BSF jawans awarded gallantry medals for Op Sindoor
16 BSF jawans awarded gallantry medals for Op Sindoor

Among the medal winners are a deputy commandant rank officer, two assistant commandants and an inspector.

Operation Sindoor, swadeshi push in Modi's I-Day speech
Operation Sindoor, swadeshi push in Modi's I-Day speech

The invitation cards for the 79th Independence Day celebration also carry the Operation Sindoor logo, and the water mark of Chenab bridge to exemplify the rise of 'Naya Bharat'. Floral decorations at the venue will also be based on...

Can't ignore what happened in Pahalgam: SC on JK statehood
Can't ignore what happened in Pahalgam: SC on JK statehood

The SC has sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV