Maha minister Bhujbal says he won't attend flag-hoisting in Gondia

"I am not upset," the veteran Nationalist Congress Party leader said, adding that instead of him, BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has been asked to attend the function in the eastern Maharashtra district.





"I told them it is not possible for me to go to Gondia. So they are sending Lodha," Bhujbal told reporters.





It is customary for ministers to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony in the district of which they are `guardian minister'.





Gondia's guardian minister, NCP's Babasaheb Patil, is unwell.





Bhujbal hails from Nashik and was its guardian minister in the past, but after his latest induction in the state cabinet, he was not assigned any district.





BJP minister Girish Mahajan will be hoisting the tricolour in Nashik. Mahajan was earlier named as guardian minister of Nashik, but owing to the ally Shiv Sena's opposition, the decision on the appointment of guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad districts was put on hold.





Notably, Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale skipped the cabinet meeting on Tuesday after it was decided that NCP minister Aditi Tatkare will hoist the tricolour in Raigad district on August 15.





While Gogawale, a local rival of the Tatkare family in Raigad, was keen to become the guardian minister of this coastal district, the post was allotted to the NCP after it joined the BJP-led government in in 2023. -- PTI

