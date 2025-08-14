List of voters with multiple IDs shared with parties: EC

20:05

On a day the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to publish details of 65 lakh deleted names from the voters list of Bihar, the poll authority on Thursday said it has been sharing the list of deceased electors and those with multiple voter cards with political parties.





It also said that the enumeration form of special intensive revision already asks for the Aadhaar number as a proof of identity.





The EC said list of deceased voters at two places and permanently shifted is being shared with political parties since July 20.





The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the poll authority to publish details of 65 lakh deleted names from the voters list with reasons of non-inclusion to enhance transparency in Bihar's special intensive revision of electoral roll. -- PTI