HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

List of voters with multiple IDs shared with parties: EC

Thu, 14 August 2025
Share:
20:05
image
On a day the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to publish details of 65 lakh deleted names from the voters list of Bihar, the poll authority on Thursday said it has been sharing the list of deceased electors and those with multiple voter cards with political parties.

It also said that the enumeration form of special intensive revision already asks for the Aadhaar number as a proof of identity.

The EC said list of deceased voters at two places and permanently shifted is being shared with political parties since July 20.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the poll authority to publish details of 65 lakh deleted names from the voters list with reasons of non-inclusion to enhance transparency in Bihar's special intensive revision of electoral roll. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Cloudburst kills 38 in Kishtwar, Army joins rescue
Cloudburst kills 38 in Kishtwar, Army joins rescue

The death toll could go up, sources said, adding that 98 people have been rescued so far. Of these, the condition of 28 is said to be serious.

LIVE! List of voters with many IDs shared with parties: EC
LIVE! List of voters with many IDs shared with parties: EC

SC asks EC to publish details of 65 lakh deleted voters
SC asks EC to publish details of 65 lakh deleted voters

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of deleted names from the voters list in Bihar, along with reasons for non-inclusion, to enhance transparency in the special intensive revision...

9 IAF officers get Vir Chakra for Operation Sindoor
9 IAF officers get Vir Chakra for Operation Sindoor

As festivities for Independence Day begin, the Centre on Thursday awarded Vir Chakra to nine Indian Air Force officers for their brave contributions in the service of the nation during Operation Sindoor.

Akhilesh expels MLA Pooja Pal for praising Yogi Adityanath
Akhilesh expels MLA Pooja Pal for praising Yogi Adityanath

The Samajwadi Party expelled its MLA Pooja Pal for praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's actions against gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad. The expulsion came after Pal thanked Adityanath for ensuring justice in her...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV