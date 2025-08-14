HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kishtwar cloudburst: 12 bodies found, 2 NDRF teams deployed

Thu, 14 August 2025
Update: 12 bodies have been recovered from the cloudburst-hit village in J-K's Kishtwar area; the toll could go up. Two NDRF teams have been moved from Udhampur to Kishtwar. 

The cloudburst hit Chasoti, is the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata shrine. The annual yatra to the shrine has been suspended following the incident as authorities mobilised all resources and are heading to the scene to conduct a massive rescue and relief operation, the officials said. 

Deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma along with Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh are on way to the cloudburst-hit area to supervise the rescue operation, the officials said. They said a team of officials led by Sub-divisional magistrate, Padder have reached the scene and so far 10 persons are believed to have died in the cloudburst

