IndiGo ready to resume India-China flights

Thu, 14 August 2025
16:11
IndiGo is prepared to restart its flights from India to China as soon as the necessary bilateral agreements between the two countries are in place, the airline's chief executive Pieter Elbers said on Thursday.

"IndiGo operated daily flights between India and China prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline stands ready to resume these services as soon as bilateral arrangements between the two countries allow. Guided by its entrepreneurial spirit, IndiGo remains committed to identifying and pursuing commercially viable opportunities," Elbers said in a statement.

The carrier had run daily services between Delhi and Chengdu before the pandemic, alongside Bengaluru-Hong Kong flights, which were in operation until February 1, 2020. These routes, along with other connections to China, were halted in early 2020 when the Covid-19 outbreak triggered global travel restrictions. Air India also suspended its China operations during the same period.

