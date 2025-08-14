HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India warns Pak of consequences of hateful speech

Thu, 14 August 2025
17:18
Representational image. Pic: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
India on Thursday warned Pakistan not to continue with its "hateful" rhetoric against New Delhi saying any misadventure will have "painful consequences".

New Delhi's reaction came days after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threat against India as well as certain remarks by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"We have seen reports regarding a continuing pattern of reckless, war-mongering and hateful comments from Pakistani leadership against India," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It is well known modus-operandi of the Pakistani leadership to whip up anti-India rhetoric time and again to hide their own failures."                 

"Pakistan would be well-advised to temper its rhetoric as any misadventure will have painful consequences as was demonstrated recently," he said. 

