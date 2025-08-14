India protests violence against nationals in Ireland

23:05

India said on Thursday that it has strongly taken up with Ireland incidents of violence against Indian nationals in that country.





At the same time, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that Irish President Michael D Higgins and Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris publicly 'condemned' the violence.





"There have been several cases of violence against Indian nationals in Ireland. We have strongly taken up this matter with the Irish authorities in Dublin as well as with the embassy here," he said.





Jaiswal was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.





"We note that both the president of Ireland as also the deputy prime minister and foreign minister have publicly condemned these deplorable acts of violence," he said.





In the last few weeks, several incidents of violence targeting Indians were reported.





Jaiswal said the Indian embassy in Dublin is in touch with the victims.





"They are also in touch with our community members and extending all possible support," he said.





The embassy also issued an advisory that cautioned Indian nationals to take 'reasonable precautions' for their personal safety and avoid deserted areas, especially at odd hours.





To a question on a case of harassment of an Indian couple in Canada, Jaiswal said India takes the safety and security of its nationals abroad very seriously.





"Our mission as well as our consulates are in close touch with the community members and as and when there is an issue which needs to be flagged as far as security is concerned, we take it to the local law enforcement authorities for appropriate action," he said. -- PTI