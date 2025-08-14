In a first, Indian aquanauts go 5000-metre deep into ocean

15:19

Representational image





Conducted in partnership with France, two Indian aquanauts successfully completed one deep dive each in the North Atlantic Ocean in the French submersible "Nautile" on August 5 and 6 as part of preparations for India's ambitious Deep Ocean Mission.





Raju Ramesh, a scientist at the National Institute of Ocean Technology, went 4,025 metres down on August 5, followed by a deep dive of 5,002 metres by Indian Navy Commander (retd) Jatinder Pal Singh on August 6. Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh said, "We have an Indian going into space and an Indian going into the deep ocean almost simultaneously."





"India's quest for a double conquest has already taken off... into space and into the deep ocean and that will mark the beginning of value addition to India's economic growth story from two sectors that have remained relatively underexplored or totally unexplored in the last seven to eight decades," he said.





He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken such a keen interest in the Deep Ocean Mission and blue economy that he spoke about it in his Independence Day speech twice -- in 2022 and 2023. Singh said, "India may have one Indian going into space in an Indian spaceship and simultaneously one or more Indians going into the deep ocean in an indigenously developed submersible." -- PTI

