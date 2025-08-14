HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

If they win EVM good, if they lose EVM bad: ECI to SC

Thu, 14 August 2025
Share:
14:46
image
Bihar SIR row: ECI begins arguments, tells SC it has enough reservoir of power to take certain decisions.  

"Operating in atmosphere of sharp political hostility, hardly any decision which is not contested," ECI tells SC. "Caught between struggle of political parties, if they win EVM is good, if they loose EVM is bad. Conservative estimate says around 6.5 crore people not required to submit any documents for SIR in Bihar," ECI says.

"Why can't you disclose names of people who have died, migrated or shifted to other constituencies," SC asks ECI.  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! If they win EVM good, if they lose EVM bad: ECI to SC
LIVE! If they win EVM good, if they lose EVM bad: ECI to SC

Give proof, don't use dirty phrases like...: EC to Oppn
Give proof, don't use dirty phrases like...: EC to Oppn

The Election Commission has responded to allegations of voter data fudging made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to provide proof instead of creating a false narrative.

16 BSF jawans awarded gallantry medals for Op Sindoor
16 BSF jawans awarded gallantry medals for Op Sindoor

Among the medal winners are a deputy commandant rank officer, two assistant commandants and an inspector.

Operation Sindoor, swadeshi push in Modi's I-Day speech
Operation Sindoor, swadeshi push in Modi's I-Day speech

The invitation cards for the 79th Independence Day celebration also carry the Operation Sindoor logo, and the water mark of Chenab bridge to exemplify the rise of 'Naya Bharat'. Floral decorations at the venue will also be based on...

Can't ignore what happened in Pahalgam: SC on JK statehood
Can't ignore what happened in Pahalgam: SC on JK statehood

The SC has sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV