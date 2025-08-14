If they win EVM good, if they lose EVM bad: ECI to SC

14:46





"Operating in atmosphere of sharp political hostility, hardly any decision which is not contested," ECI tells SC. "Caught between struggle of political parties, if they win EVM is good, if they loose EVM is bad. Conservative estimate says around 6.5 crore people not required to submit any documents for SIR in Bihar," ECI says.





"Why can't you disclose names of people who have died, migrated or shifted to other constituencies," SC asks ECI.

Bihar SIR row: ECI begins arguments, tells SC it has enough reservoir of power to take certain decisions.