HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ICICI Bank U-turn: Minimum balance to be Rs 15,000

Thu, 14 August 2025
Share:
12:09
image
In a major relief to its customers, ICICI Bank on Thursday announced a rollback of its recent decision to hike the minimum average monthly balance (MAB) for certain savings accounts to Rs 50,000. 

The private sector lender has now reduced the MAB requirement to Rs 15,000. The bank had in July revised the minimum average balance requirement for select account categories from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000.

The revision, which was scheduled to come into effect from September 1, has now been substantially moderated for all categories. The bank has revised the MAB for Metro and Urban cities from earlier announced Rs 50,000 to Rs 15,000.

For Semi-Urban cities it will now be Rs 7,500 instead of earlier announced Rs 25,000 and for rural areas it will be Rs 2,500 instead of Rs 10,000. For pensioners (below 60 years) and student affiliated with about 1200 select institutes MAB will be Nil. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Give proof, don't use dirty phrases like 'vote chori': EC
LIVE! Give proof, don't use dirty phrases like 'vote chori': EC

Operation Sindoor, swadeshi push in Modi's I-Day speech
Operation Sindoor, swadeshi push in Modi's I-Day speech

The invitation cards for the 79th Independence Day celebration also carry the Operation Sindoor logo, and the water mark of Chenab bridge to exemplify the rise of 'Naya Bharat'. Floral decorations at the venue will also be based on...

Can't ignore what happened in Pahalgam: SC on JK statehood
Can't ignore what happened in Pahalgam: SC on JK statehood

The SC has sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

'Children are dying': SC reserves stray dogs order
'Children are dying': SC reserves stray dogs order

A two-judge bench of the top court had on August 11 directed authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters.

Regardless of popularity...: SC cancels actor Darshan's bail
Regardless of popularity...: SC cancels actor Darshan's bail

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV