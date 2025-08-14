HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt should not decide people's eating patterns: Raj Thackeray

Thu, 14 August 2025
Share:
21:43
image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Thursday opposed the meat ban imposed by some civic bodies in the state on Independence Day, underscoring that the government should not decide the eating patterns of the people.

He said the civic bodies do not have the right to impose such a ban.

"The government and civic bodies should not decide what one should eat and what one should not. We are celebrating Independence Day, and there is no independence in choosing what to eat. Bringing any ban on Independence Day is a paradox," Thackeray told reporters.

Thackeray joins the chorus of opposition leaders opposing the meat ban by some civic bodies in the state.

Municipal corporations in Nagpur, Nashik, Malegaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Kalyan-Dombivli have issued orders directing the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops within their jurisdiction on August 15. 

Some of them have said these facilities will remain shut on certain other days, too, in view of Hindu and Jain festivals.

Ruling allies Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party have spoken in different voices on the issue, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the government was not interested in policing people's food choices.

The BJP has said the policy to keep abattoirs shut on Independence Day was first implemented in 1988 when Sharad Pawar, who now heads the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, was the chief minister, and sought to know if the opposition would question the veteran politician about it.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Cloudburst kills 38 in Kishtwar, Army joins rescue
Cloudburst kills 38 in Kishtwar, Army joins rescue

The death toll could go up, sources said, adding that 98 people have been rescued so far. Of these, the condition of 28 is said to be serious.

LIVE! List of voters with many IDs shared with parties: EC
LIVE! List of voters with many IDs shared with parties: EC

SC asks EC to publish details of 65 lakh deleted voters
SC asks EC to publish details of 65 lakh deleted voters

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of deleted names from the voters list in Bihar, along with reasons for non-inclusion, to enhance transparency in the special intensive revision...

9 IAF officers get Vir Chakra for Operation Sindoor
9 IAF officers get Vir Chakra for Operation Sindoor

As festivities for Independence Day begin, the Centre on Thursday awarded Vir Chakra to nine Indian Air Force officers for their brave contributions in the service of the nation during Operation Sindoor.

Akhilesh expels MLA Pooja Pal for praising Yogi Adityanath
Akhilesh expels MLA Pooja Pal for praising Yogi Adityanath

The Samajwadi Party expelled its MLA Pooja Pal for praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's actions against gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad. The expulsion came after Pal thanked Adityanath for ensuring justice in her...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV