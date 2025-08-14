Govt should not decide people's eating patterns: Raj Thackeray

21:43

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Thursday opposed the meat ban imposed by some civic bodies in the state on Independence Day, underscoring that the government should not decide the eating patterns of the people.





He said the civic bodies do not have the right to impose such a ban.





"The government and civic bodies should not decide what one should eat and what one should not. We are celebrating Independence Day, and there is no independence in choosing what to eat. Bringing any ban on Independence Day is a paradox," Thackeray told reporters.





Thackeray joins the chorus of opposition leaders opposing the meat ban by some civic bodies in the state.





Municipal corporations in Nagpur, Nashik, Malegaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Kalyan-Dombivli have issued orders directing the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops within their jurisdiction on August 15.





Some of them have said these facilities will remain shut on certain other days, too, in view of Hindu and Jain festivals.





Ruling allies Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party have spoken in different voices on the issue, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the government was not interested in policing people's food choices.





The BJP has said the policy to keep abattoirs shut on Independence Day was first implemented in 1988 when Sharad Pawar, who now heads the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, was the chief minister, and sought to know if the opposition would question the veteran politician about it. -- PTI