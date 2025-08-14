Delhi police tighten I-Day security, ban bird feeding

00:32





Delhi police commissioner SBK Singh briefed officers during a meeting on arrangements for the Independence Day event when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, officials said.





A key directive was to ensure there are no bird feeding points in the areas surrounding the Red Fort.





The Delhi police, in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, has asked non-vegetarian eateries to dispose of food waste properly so flocks of birds are not attracted, a senior police officer said.





This measure aims to prevent any disturbance to helicopter movement on August 15.





Officers were also instructed to remain alert and ensure that all arrangements are executed on time.





Traffic personnel were briefed to enforce restrictions and maintain smooth vehicular movement.





Over 10,000 Delhi police personnel and 3,000 traffic police staff will be deployed, supported by high-tech surveillance systems, including facial recognition software, automatic number plate recognition cameras, and under-vehicle surveillance systems. -- PTI

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, security preparations were thoroughly reviewed on Wednesday and officials were directed to ensure non-vegetarian eateries near the Red Fort dispose of waste properly to prevent birds from obstructing helicopter movement.