HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi grinds to a halt, massive waterlogging everywhere

Thu, 14 August 2025
Share:
12:37
image
Heavy rain brought Delhi to a standstill on Thursday morning, leaving roads waterlogged and traffic gridlocked. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert, warning of more rain during the day. 

During the 24-hour period which ended at 8.30 am on Thursday, Delhi's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 13.1 mm of rainfall, Aya Nagar logged 57.4 mm, Palam 49.4 mm, Lodhi Road 12 mm, Pragati Maidan 9 mm, and Pusa 5 mm, according to the IMD. The rain brought down the minimum temperature in Delhi to 23.6 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Lajpat Nagar, Rohtak Road, Anand Parbat, GTK Depot in Jahangirpuri, Adarsh Nagar, Old GT Road near Ring Road, the carriageway from Ashram towards Moolchand on Mathura Road, and Dhaula Kuan-Gurugram road were inundated, inconveniencing commuters during the morning rush hour. 

A commuter stuck in traffic in Lajpat Nagar said, "I was stuck in traffic for hours due to massive waterlogging on Ring Road near Lajpat Nagar towards AIIMS. Traffic was at a standstill for two hours and has just started moving in a single lane." 

A DTC bus was stuck on the waterlogged Dhaula Kuan-Gurugram road. Cars passing through the stretch were partially submerged and those travelling on motorcycles and scooters were forced to get down and push their vehicles through the flooded section. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Give proof, don't use dirty phrases like 'vote chori': EC
LIVE! Give proof, don't use dirty phrases like 'vote chori': EC

Operation Sindoor, swadeshi push in Modi's I-Day speech
Operation Sindoor, swadeshi push in Modi's I-Day speech

The invitation cards for the 79th Independence Day celebration also carry the Operation Sindoor logo, and the water mark of Chenab bridge to exemplify the rise of 'Naya Bharat'. Floral decorations at the venue will also be based on...

Can't ignore what happened in Pahalgam: SC on JK statehood
Can't ignore what happened in Pahalgam: SC on JK statehood

The SC has sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

'Children are dying': SC reserves stray dogs order
'Children are dying': SC reserves stray dogs order

A two-judge bench of the top court had on August 11 directed authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters.

Regardless of popularity...: SC cancels actor Darshan's bail
Regardless of popularity...: SC cancels actor Darshan's bail

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV