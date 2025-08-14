HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Deeply appreciate Pak's engagement on counter-terrorism: US

Thu, 14 August 2025
15:31
Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday extended greetings to the people of Pakistan on Independence Day and said the US was looking forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including in critical minerals and hydrocarbons.

Rubio's congratulatory message came as Pakistan and the US experienced a resurgence in their ties after several years of a stressful relationship. We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships, which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis, Rubio said in a statement. 

The United States deeply appreciates Pakistan's engagement on counter-terrorism and trade, he added. Rubio's appreciation for Pakistan comes days after Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir made his second trip to the US last week, where he held high-level interactions with political and military leaders. 

Earlier, Pakistan and the US successfully sorted out differences in tariffs and the US settled with 19 per cent tariffs on Pakistani goods. This week, the two sides held a counterterrorism dialogue in Islamabad during which they agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation to tackle leading militant groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and the Taliban. -- PTI

