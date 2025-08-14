Days after Trump's 'dead economy' jibe, India gets upgrade

16:02





"India remains among the best performing economies in the world...The quality of government spending has improved in the past five to six years," S&P Global Ratings said. The impact of US tariffs on the Indian economy will be "manageable", S&P said, adding that a 50 per cent tariff on US exports (if imposed) will not pose a "material drag" on growth.





"India is relatively less reliant on trade and about 60% of its economic growth stems from domestic consumption," it said. The rating upgrade by a US-based agency comes days after American President Donald Trump dubbed India as a "dead economy".





Trump has imposed the highest 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods with effect from August 27. Also, the rating upgrade will help lower borrowing cost of Indian companies in international markets. -- PTI

S&P on Thursday upgraded India's sovereign credit rating to 'BBB' with a stable outlook after a gap of nearly 19 years, citing robust economic growth, political commitment for fiscal consolidation and 'conducive' monetary policy to check inflation.