Days after Trump's 'dead economy' jibe, India gets upgrade

Thu, 14 August 2025
16:02
S&P on Thursday upgraded India's sovereign credit rating to 'BBB' with a stable outlook after a gap of nearly 19 years, citing robust economic growth, political commitment for fiscal consolidation and 'conducive' monetary policy to check inflation.

"India remains among the best performing economies in the world...The quality of government spending has improved in the past five to six years," S&P Global Ratings said. The impact of US tariffs on the Indian economy will be "manageable", S&P said, adding that a 50 per cent tariff on US exports (if imposed) will not pose a "material drag" on growth. 

"India is relatively less reliant on trade and about 60% of its economic growth stems from domestic consumption," it said. The rating upgrade by a US-based agency comes days after American President Donald Trump dubbed India as a "dead economy". 

Trump has imposed the highest 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods with effect from August 27. Also, the rating upgrade will help lower borrowing cost of Indian companies in international markets. -- PTI

A massive cloudburst struck the Paddar area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting immediate rescue operations and raising concerns about potential casualties.

The Election Commission has responded to allegations of voter data fudging made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to provide proof instead of creating a false narrative.

Among the medal winners are a deputy commandant rank officer, two assistant commandants and an inspector.

Eighty-five village sarpanchs from across India have been invited as special guests to witness the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in recognition of their contributions to rural transformation.

