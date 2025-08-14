Can't ignore what happened in Pahalgam: SC on statehood plea

14:17





The court noted that the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be ignored while granting statehood and said that the events in Pahalgam cannot be overlooked.





Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, while listening to the plea, said, "You cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam."





Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested eight weeks to obtain government instructions on the issue, noting that the government had assured statehood after elections, but a peculiar situation exists.





Congress MLA and petitioner for J&K statehood in SC, Irfan Hafeez Lone, commented on the recent development and noted, " We are neither going to stop, bow down, or get tired. Whenever the BJP is afraid, they send the police forward. This is Gandhi's country. We will continue our fight."Jammu and Kashmir Congress President also shared his remarks, stating that the Supreme Court directed the Centre to conduct elections in the Union Territory and restore statehood, out of which only one direction has been fulfilled.





Tariq Hamid Karra, while talking to ANI, said, "The Supreme Court is currently following a procedure in a case related to the abrogation of Article 370, where it previously directed the government to hold elections and restore statehood in the region at the earliest. The court has sought a response from the government on why statehood has not yet been restored, in line with its earlier directives."He commented on the statement made by the CJI on the Pahalgam attack and said that the government has glorified the boost in tourism in Kashmir during the G20 meeting.





He stated, "Elections have historically been held in Jammu and Kashmir even during periods of militancy, managed successfully by state governments. The government's response will clarify the situation."





He also noted that the fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir statehood is on the legal and political front and said, "Meanwhile, political movements, including a hunger strike by Congress and a petition filed by Omar Abdullah, are ongoing separately from the legal battle." -- ANI

