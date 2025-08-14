HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Abdullah cancels tea party, cultural events on Independence Day

Thu, 14 August 2025
18:57
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has cancelled the 'At Home' tea party and cultural events during Independence Day celebrations on Friday following the loss of lives in a cloudburst in Kishtwar district.

A massive cloudburst struck Chositi village on Thursday, killing at least 38 people and trapping many more under debris, officials said.

"In light of the tragedy caused by the cloudburst in Kishtwar, I have taken the decision to cancel the At Home' tea party tomorrow (Friday) evening. 

"We have also decided not to go ahead with the cultural events during the morning Independence Day celebrations. The formal events -- speech, march past etc -- will go ahead as planned," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Abdullah is scheduled to take salute at the march past at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, the venue of the main Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir. 

TOP STORIES

Cloudburst kills 38 in Kishtwar, Army joins rescue
Cloudburst kills 38 in Kishtwar, Army joins rescue

The death toll could go up, sources said, adding that 98 people have been rescued so far. Of these, the condition of 28 is said to be serious.

LIVE! Tariffs on India could go up if Trump-Putin talks fail
LIVE! Tariffs on India could go up if Trump-Putin talks fail

SC asks EC to publish details of 65 lakh deleted voters
SC asks EC to publish details of 65 lakh deleted voters

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of deleted names from the voters list in Bihar, along with reasons for non-inclusion, to enhance transparency in the special intensive revision...

9 IAF officers get Vir Chakra for Operation Sindoor
9 IAF officers get Vir Chakra for Operation Sindoor

As festivities for Independence Day begin, the Centre on Thursday awarded Vir Chakra to nine Indian Air Force officers for their brave contributions in the service of the nation during Operation Sindoor.

Akhilesh expels MLA Pooja Pal for praising Yogi Adityanath
Akhilesh expels MLA Pooja Pal for praising Yogi Adityanath

The Samajwadi Party expelled its MLA Pooja Pal for praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's actions against gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad. The expulsion came after Pal thanked Adityanath for ensuring justice in her...

