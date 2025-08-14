17 killed, 65 rescued in massive cloudburst in J-K

16:45





The disaster hit Chositi, the last motorable village en route to Machail Mata temple, between 12 noon and 1 pm, when a large number of people had gathered for the Machail Mata yatra. The 8.5 kilometre trek to the 9,500-feet-high shrine begins from Chositi. At least 17 persons are confirmed dead but there are fears that the toll could rise further, officials said, adding that 65 people have been rescued so far.





Chositi is about 90 kilometres from Kishtwar town. A 'langar' (community kitchen) set up for the devotees here bore the brunt of the cloudburst, which led to flash floods and washed away several structures including shops and a security outpost. Immediately after the calamity struck, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, mobilised rescue teams and headed towards the spot to personally supervise the operations along with the Senior Superintendent of Police.





"A massive cloudburst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in an X post. The minister said he also spoke to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner on the matter.





The annual yatra to the Machail Mata shrine was suspended following the tragedy as the authorities mobilised all resources for rescue operations at Chositi, officials said. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed from Udhampur to Kishtwar. "Massive rescue operations have been started in the area," said the deputy commissioner, who was on way to the spot. -- PTI

