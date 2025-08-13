HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman gangraped in Delhi after being drugged at party

Wed, 13 August 2025
23:49
A 24-year-old woman has alleged that she was drugged and gangraped at a party in the national capital, police sources said on Wednesday. 

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered on Monday. 

The woman, a resident of Punjabi Bagh who works in a private firm, alleged that her female friend invited her to a party at the house of another friend on Sunday. 

According to the complaint, the group consumed alcohol late into the night, after which the woman was served liquor laced with drugs, leaving her semi-conscious. 

She alleged she was gangraped and assaulted, and the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. 

The police have recorded the woman's statement and launched further investigation into the matter. -- PTI

