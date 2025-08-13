HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
WB govt mandates daily prime-time screening of Bengali films

Wed, 13 August 2025
16:40
image
In a major push to promote the Bengali film industry, the West Bengal government on Wednesday made it mandatory for all cinema halls across the state to screen regional movies during prime time in each of their screens on all days, an official said. 

Prime time is defined as the period between 3 PM and 10 PM, typically the hours of highest footfall in cinemas. This directive comes into effect immediately. According to a notification, each screen, including those in multiplexes, must dedicate one prime-time slot per day exclusively to Bengali films. "This decision reflects the state government's long-standing efforts to encourage regional cinema and ensure that Bengali films receive adequate exposure and commercial opportunity in their home state," the official said.

