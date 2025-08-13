UP: 2 girls asked to leave class for applying 'tika'; VHP protests

21:14

The incident occurred on Tuesday, and no complaint has been lodged in the matter so far.





Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashwani Sharma alleged that the teacher threatened to fail the students if they continued wearing the 'tika'.





After the girls, who are class 11 students, informed their parents about the incident, workers of the VHP and other organisations gathered at the school and expressed resentment over the incident.





Sharma told PTI that the police were informed and reached the spot to defuse tensions.





Vibha Chauhan, the principal of the school, was warned by the protesters to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.





She assured them that religious sentiments would be respected. Following the incident, parents and VHP members recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the school gate. -- PTI

