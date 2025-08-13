Trump warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if....

22:39





"Yes. There will be consequences. I don't have to say (on the type of consequences). There will be very severe consequences," said Trump when asked whether Russia will face consequences if Putin does not agree to stop the war with Ukraine after meeting with the US President.





Trump said that he might not convince Putin to stop targeting civilians in Ukraine when they meet in Alaska.





Calling the conflict Bidens war, Trump said he wanted to end it and would be proud to do so, as he claimed credit for ending five other wars during his presidency.





He added that despite his wish to resolve the conflict, the chances of persuading Putin on the matter are probably no. -- ANI

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned of "very severe consequences' for Russia if President Vladimir Putin refuses to agree to end the war in Ukraine after their planned meeting.