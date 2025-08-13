HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if....

Wed, 13 August 2025
22:39
Just In: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned of "very severe consequences' for Russia if President Vladimir Putin refuses to agree to end the war in Ukraine after their planned meeting. 

"Yes. There will be consequences. I don't have to say (on the type of consequences). There will be very severe consequences," said Trump when asked whether Russia will face consequences if Putin does not agree to stop the war with Ukraine after meeting with the US President. 

Trump said that he might not convince Putin to stop targeting civilians in Ukraine when they meet in Alaska. 

Calling the conflict Bidens war, Trump said he wanted to end it and would be proud to do so, as he claimed credit for ending five other wars during his presidency. 

He added that despite his wish to resolve the conflict, the chances of persuading Putin on the matter are probably no. -- ANI

Diplomatic week: Wang to visit India, Jaishankar to Moscow
Diplomatic week: Wang to visit India, Jaishankar to Moscow

Wang is travelling to India days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

New 3-judge SC bench to hear stray dog case on Aug 14
New 3-judge SC bench to hear stray dog case on Aug 14

The Supreme Court will hear a suo motu case regarding the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR following widespread protests against an earlier order. A new three-judge bench will review the matter, focusing on the implementation of...

Electoral rolls can't remain static, need to be revised: SC
Electoral rolls can't remain static, need to be revised: SC

"There is bound to be revision," the top court said, "otherwise, how will the poll panel delete the names of those who are dead, migrated or shifted to other constituencies?"

PhD recipient boycotts TN governor Ravi at convocation
PhD recipient boycotts TN governor Ravi at convocation

A woman with a doctorate boycotted Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during a convocation ceremony at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, protesting his actions against Tamil and Tamil Nadu.

