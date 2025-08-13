HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump, Putin to meet at Alaska military base on Aug 15

Wed, 13 August 2025
Share:
14:55
File pic
File pic
As administrators from both nations scramble to prepare for a historic summit, White House officials stated that US President Donald Trump will be meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska's Anchorage, CNN reported.

Anchorage, the largest city in the state, has been finalised for the meeting of both leaders on Friday, August 15, following a hectic search for a suitable venue during Alaska's busy summer tourist season. 

According to CNN, the military base, located on the city's northern edge, was ultimately selected due to its ability to meet strict security requirements, despite the White House's initial reluctance to host the Russian delegation on a US military installation. 

Officials explored options in Juneau, Fairbanks, and Anchorage but found most venues either unavailable or ill-equipped to handle the security and logistical demands of such a high-profile meeting, CNN reported. 

Some Alaskans even offered their private homes, though it remains unclear if those offers reached decision-makers. The summit, scheduled for Friday, marks the first in-person meeting between the leaders of the US and Russia in over four years. 

Preparations are still underway, with much of the agenda and details fluid. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation on Tuesday (local time) to discuss the upcoming meeting between the two Presidents. 

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lavrov and Rubio "discussed certain aspects" of the Friday summit. 

On August 21, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the EAM Dr S Jaishankar in Moscow. The ministers will discuss key issues on our bilateral agenda, as well as key aspects of cooperation within international frameworks," tweets Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul, INDIA leaders to begin 'Vote Yatra' from Aug 17
LIVE! Rahul, INDIA leaders to begin 'Vote Yatra' from Aug 17

Bihar electoral roll revision 'voter friendly': SC
Bihar electoral roll revision 'voter friendly': SC

The top court noted electors were required to submit any one of the 11 documents in the list.

Another temple defaced in US; 4th incident this year
Another temple defaced in US; 4th incident this year

The Indian Consulate in Chicago took strong note of the act and called it "reprehensible".

Has ex-CEC Rajiv Kumar left India?
Has ex-CEC Rajiv Kumar left India?

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were held under Kumar's supervision. He demitted office in February this year.

'Will look into this': CJI on SC's stray dogs order
'Will look into this': CJI on SC's stray dogs order

Chief Justice of India assures to look into a plea regarding stray dogs after a previous order mandated relocation of strays in Delhi-NCR.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV