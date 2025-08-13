HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SIR is voter-friendly, says SC

Wed, 13 August 2025
The Supreme Court today disagreed with the petitioner's argument that the Election Commission's document check exercise is an "anti-voter" and exclusionary move. The court is hearing petitions linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi was arguing before the bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi this morning when Justice Bagchi said, "We get your exclusionary argument from Aadhaar. But the point on number of documents is, in fact, voter-friendly and not against it. Look at the number of documents by which you can prove citizenship."

Justice Kant said, "If they ask for all 11 documents, it is anti voter. But if any one document is asked for, then..."

"Documents required from elector in SIR are 11 compared to 7 considered in summary revision of electoral roll, shows it is voter friendly," the court said. 

