HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex climbs 304 pts, Nifty closes above 24,600

Wed, 13 August 2025
Share:
16:59
image
Stock markets rebounded on Wednesday with benchmark Sensex closing higher by 304 points on buying in metal, auto and pharma shares as steady US inflation data propelled a sharp rally in global markets. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 304.32 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 80,539.91. During the day, it jumped 448.15 points or 0.55 per cent to 80,683.74. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged up by 131.95 points or 0.54 per cent to 24,619.35. Analysts said retail inflation slowing to an 8-year low of 1.55 per cent in July led to the positive trend in domestic equities. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Did Pak lose F-16s during Sindoor? US refuses to answer
LIVE! Did Pak lose F-16s during Sindoor? US refuses to answer

'Face of Operation Sindoor now used as entertainment'
'Face of Operation Sindoor now used as entertainment'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday alluded to private companies promoting patriotism on one side while profiting off the India-Pakistan cricket matches, as the Army's Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Air Force's Wing...

Cash row: Resignation only option for Justice Varma to avoid...
Cash row: Resignation only option for Justice Varma to avoid...

Officials aware of the procedure to appoint and remove Supreme Court and high court judges pointed out that while defending his case before lawmakers in any of the House, Justice Varma can announce that he is quitting and his verbal...

Bihar electoral roll revision 'voter friendly': SC
Bihar electoral roll revision 'voter friendly': SC

The top court noted electors were required to submit any one of the 11 documents in the list.

Another temple defaced in US; 4th incident this year
Another temple defaced in US; 4th incident this year

The Indian Consulate in Chicago took strong note of the act and called it "reprehensible".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV