Sensex climbs 304 pts, Nifty closes above 24,600

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 304.32 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 80,539.91. During the day, it jumped 448.15 points or 0.55 per cent to 80,683.74. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged up by 131.95 points or 0.54 per cent to 24,619.35. Analysts said retail inflation slowing to an 8-year low of 1.55 per cent in July led to the positive trend in domestic equities. -- PTI

Stock markets rebounded on Wednesday with benchmark Sensex closing higher by 304 points on buying in metal, auto and pharma shares as steady US inflation data propelled a sharp rally in global markets.