Search continues at Dharmasthala's Point 13 despite heavy rain

Wed, 13 August 2025
21:29
Search operations in Dharmasthala continued on Wednesday, focusing on a new site identified as the 13th point by a key witness, despite heavy rains. 

The Special Investigation Team, along with police and forensic experts, used two excavators to begin digging adjacent to a previous search point (point 13) in the morning, following the witness's indication of possible human remains at the location. 

According to officials, exhumation is proceeding cautiously due to waterlogging and unstable soil, which is slowing progress and requiring the use of manual methods in some areas. 

Forensic experts are on site to examine any findings immediately. 

The search is part of a broader investigation into allegations of mass burials in and around Dharmasthala, which has drawn widespread public attention over the past three weeks. 

Authorities have so far examined several other locations based on leads from witnesses and complainants. 

District police officials reiterated that the operation will continue without compromise despite adverse weather. 

Additional manpower and equipment have been mobilised to ensure the work progresses safely. -- PTI

