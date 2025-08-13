HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC cancels bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

Wed, 13 August 2025
12:23
The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled bail to Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar in the murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar at the Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital.

A bench of justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra set aside the March 4 order of the Delhi High Court granting bail to the wrestler. The wrestler has been asked to surrender within a week. 

The top court's order came on an appeal filed by Ashok Dhankar, father of Sagar Dhankar, challenging the order passed by the Delhi High Court granting bail to Kumar. 

Kumar and others are accused of fatally assaulting Sagar Dhankar in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute. Two of Sagar Dhankar's friends were also injured in the assault. According to the postmortem report, the victim suffered cerebral damage from the impact of a blunt object. 

Kumar was arrested in May 2021 and a sessions court had granted him a week's interim bail for his knee surgery on July 19, 2023.

