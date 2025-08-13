Rupee rises 20 paise to close at 87.43 against US dollar

18:22





Forex traders said weak crude oil prices and cooling domestic inflation supported the rupee, but uncertainties over trade tariffs and foreign fund outflows capped the sharp upside for the domestic unit.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.63, and oscillated between an intraday low of 87.72 and a high of 87.28 against the American currency.





The rupee finally settled at 87.43, higher by 20 paise over its previous close.





On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 87.63 against the US dollar.

