Rahul, INDIA leaders to begin 'Vote Yatra' from Aug 17

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal announced the yatra on X and said the fight to protect our democracy will take place on the streets.





"Starting August 17th, LOP Sh Rahul Gandhi ji and INDIA parties will embark on a massive Vote Adhikar Yatra across Bihar -- against the dangerous SIR exercise, and to make the battle against Vote Chori a mass movement!" he said.





In this context, Venugopal said he met INDIA bloc leaders in Sasaram on Wednesday to assess the preparation, mobilisation and set up smooth coordination for the yatra. The yatra will culminate on September 1 with a rally at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. The Congress on Tuesday had claimed that "vote chori" was a "do-or-die" issue for it, and announced a roadmap to take its allegations to the people through various activities, including 'Loktantra bachao mashaal marches' on August 14 evening.





The assertion was made after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with party general secretaries, in-charges and heads of its frontal organisations.

