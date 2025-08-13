Rahul has tea with 'dead voters' from Bihar, thanks EC

19:45





A group of seven voters from Bihar met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha at his residence and shared their experience of how they were declared "dead" by the EC and their names removed from the electoral rolls.





"There have been many interesting experiences in life, but I never got the chance to have tea with 'dead people'. For this unique experience, thank you Election Commission!" Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.





He also shared a video of his meeting with the "dead" voters.





In it, Gandhi is heard telling them to move around and see Delhi as the "dead" cannot even be charged tickets.





In the video, some of them told Gandhi that they came to know that they were "declared dead" by the EC during the special intensive revision (SIR), and were among the 65 lakh voters whose names have been removed from the electoral rolls of poll-bound Bihar.





The group also told Gandhi that they appeared before the Supreme Court on Wednesday to get their voting rights back.





The apex court is hearing petitions against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. -- PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he had a unique experience of having tea with some "dead" voters from Bihar and thanked the Election Commission for it.