President Murmu to address nation on eve of Independence Day

The address will be broadcast from 1900 hours on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said in a statement.





Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the President's office said.





Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 2130 hrs on its respective regional networks, it added. --PTI

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Thursday, on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, her office said.