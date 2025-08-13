Police oppose AAP ex-MLA Tahir Hussain's bail plea in IB officer murder case

18:03

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna went on to reserve the order on the bail plea.





The police called it a "shocking" case involving the murder of a young intelligence bureau officer, namely Ankit Sharma.





IB officer Sharma, while attempting to pacify the accused and urging them not to take the law into their own hands, was caught, dragged and stabbed 51 times with a sharp weapon before his body was dumped into an adjoining drain, it added.





The plea, filed through advocate Tara Narula, said Hussain had already been incarcerated for over five years and despite the trial court's "best efforts" to expedite the trial, its conclusion would take time.





Hussain has argued the trial court erroneously rejected his bail plea on March 12 as there was no credible evidence to show any kind of involvement in the alleged incident. -- PTI

The Delhi police on Wednesday opposed in the Delhi high court a plea of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain seeking bail in a murder case related to February 2020 riots.