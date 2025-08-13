HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

New 3-judge SC Bench to hear stray dog case on Aug 14

Wed, 13 August 2025
Share:
20:51
image
After widespread protests across the country following a top court verdict on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, a new three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear the suo motu case on Thursday. 

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria will hear the matter. 

The directions to permanently relocate all strays from streets to shelters "at the earliest" were passed by a bench comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan on August 11. 

When some petitioners in another stray dogs-related case mentioned their plea while referring to the August 11 verdict before the Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, he said he "will look into it". 

On August 11, a bench of Justices Pardiwala and Mahadevan observed instances of dog bites had given rise to an "extremely grim" situation and ordered the permanent relocation of all strays in Delhi-NCR "at the earliest". 

On Wednesday, the lawyer referred to a May 2024 order passed by a bench led by Justice J K Maheshwari relegating petitions relating to the stray dog issue to respective high courts. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Chinese FM to visit India on Aug 18 for talks with Doval
Chinese FM to visit India on Aug 18 for talks with Doval

Wang is travelling to India days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

LIVE! Rahul has tea with 'dead voters' from Bihar, thanks EC
LIVE! Rahul has tea with 'dead voters' from Bihar, thanks EC

Electoral rolls can't remain static, need to be revised: SC
Electoral rolls can't remain static, need to be revised: SC

"There is bound to be revision," the top court said, "otherwise, how will the poll panel delete the names of those who are dead, migrated or shifted to other constituencies?"

Rohit's Wife Sparks Row Over Stray Dog Removal Order
Rohit's Wife Sparks Row Over Stray Dog Removal Order

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of India cricket star Rohit Sharma, has stepped into the heart of a raging debate - publicly condemning the Supreme Court's order to clear Delhi-NCR's streets of stray dogs, calling them 'a heartbeat, not a menace.'

'Face of Operation Sindoor now used as entertainment'
'Face of Operation Sindoor now used as entertainment'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday alluded to private companies promoting patriotism on one side while profiting off the India-Pakistan cricket matches, as the Army's Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Air Force's Wing...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV