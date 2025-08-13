HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Motorcycle set ablaze, 4 hurt in clash over parking space in Haryana's Nuh

Wed, 13 August 2025
Four people were injured and a bike was set on fire in a clash on Tuesday between two communities from Mundaka and Hajipur villages in Nuh, police said. 

The fight took place on the Haryana-Rajasthan border today over the parking of a vehicle. 

The confrontation led to traffic snarls that lasted for hours. 

Nuh superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar said a force has been deployed in the area, and the fight was between two youths over a parking space. 

No rioting took place, he said. 

A case in connection with the matter has been lodged at the Ferozepur Jhirka Police Station. 

"Strict legal action will be taken against those who indulge in violence and spread rumours," a spokesperson of Nuh police said. -- PTI

