More than 12 people hospitalised after gas leak from junked cylinder in UP

22:06

File image





The junked cylinder, purchased by scrap dealer Haji Saleem Malik, began leaking in the morning, causing the pungent-smelling gas to spread through the densely populated locality, an official said.





Residents rushed to nearby hospitals with complaints of burning sensations in their eyes and breathing difficulties. An FIR has been registered against Malik under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, additional DCP Poonam Mishra said.





"The accused scrap dealer is absconding and efforts are on to trace him," the officer added. -- PTI

More than a dozen residents of the Hindon Vihar colony in Ghaziabad were hospitalised on Wednesday after inhaling poisonous gas that leaked from an old commercial cylinder stored in a scrap godown, the police said.