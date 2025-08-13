Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand

10:59

File pic





The encounter took place in Souta area under the Goilkera Police Station limits early this morning during a search operation by the security forces, a senior officer said. "An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and security forces, in which a member of the CPI (Maoist) was killed," Kolhan Inspector General of Police Manoj Kaushik told PTI. The search operation is underway, Kolhan DIG Anuranjan Kispotta told PTI.

A member of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in a gunfight between red rebels and security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.