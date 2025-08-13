HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand

Wed, 13 August 2025
10:59
A member of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in a gunfight between red rebels and security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter took place in Souta area under the Goilkera Police Station limits early this morning during a search operation by the security forces, a senior officer said. "An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and security forces, in which a member of the CPI (Maoist) was killed," Kolhan Inspector General of Police Manoj Kaushik told PTI. The search operation is underway, Kolhan DIG Anuranjan Kispotta told PTI. 

