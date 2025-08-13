HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man linked to attack on rapper Badshah's Chandigarh club arrested

Wed, 13 August 2025
17:50
image
The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a man in connection with the attack on a Chandigarh-based club owned by popular rapper Badshah, police sources said on Wednesday. 

On November 27 last year, two blasts occurred in two clubs located in Chandigarh's Sector 26. 

The accused, identified as Deepak, a resident of Faridkot in Punjab, was apprehended from Delhi, said the source. 

Deepak was allegedly in constant touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the source added, noting that the investigation indicated that the attack was allegedly planned at the behest of Brar. 

The accused is being interrogated, and further investigation into the matter is underway. -- PTI

