HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kuno cheetah crosses to Rajasthan, brought home

Wed, 13 August 2025
Share:
13:03
File pic
File pic
A free-ranging female cheetah, Jwala, strayed from its home in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to neighbouring Rajasthan, about 100 km away, and has been rescued from there, officials said on Wednesday. 

The cheetah crossed the inter-state boundary, moving amidst a human-dominated landscape, during the day time on Monday, a Cheetah Project official said. 

Considering the safety of the animal and the people, a decision was taken to rescue the cheetah, the official said.

"On August 12, female cheetah Jwala was rescued from Kareera Kalan village in Sawaimadhopur district of Rajasthan, under challenging conditions. With an enormous crowd of onlookers, the cornered animal was rescued after darting," the official said. 

The animal had to be handled physically by the cheetah monitoring team, by pulling the goat kill made by the feline in an effort to confine it within an enclosure to prevent any conflict, the official said.

After the successful rescue, the animal has been shifted to the Kuno National Park (KNP), the official said. The KNP management extends its gratitude to Rajasthan's police and forest department staff for their support in the operation, the official added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Deaf-mute woman gang-raped in UP, encounter follows
LIVE! Deaf-mute woman gang-raped in UP, encounter follows

Soldier killed as army foils major infiltration bid in J-K
Soldier killed as army foils major infiltration bid in J-K

They said troops foiled the infiltration bid in Churunda area of Uri in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

EC 'helping' BJP leaders with 2 voter IDs in Bihar: Tejashwi
EC 'helping' BJP leaders with 2 voter IDs in Bihar: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to steal votes in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls. He also alleged that the poll panel was helping BJP leaders secure two voter cards.

70-year-old Sikh an assaulted in US, suffers skull fracture
70-year-old Sikh an assaulted in US, suffers skull fracture

An elderly Sikh man was assaulted in Los Angeles, suffering a skull fracture and potential brain trauma. A suspect has been arrested for the attack.

Will teach India lesson it will never forget if...: Pak PM
Will teach India lesson it will never forget if...: Pak PM

Shehbaz emphasised that water was a lifeline for Pakistan, and no compromise would be made on the country's rights under international agreements, as per Geo News.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV