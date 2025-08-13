Kuno cheetah crosses to Rajasthan, brought home

13:03

File pic





The cheetah crossed the inter-state boundary, moving amidst a human-dominated landscape, during the day time on Monday, a Cheetah Project official said.





Considering the safety of the animal and the people, a decision was taken to rescue the cheetah, the official said.





"On August 12, female cheetah Jwala was rescued from Kareera Kalan village in Sawaimadhopur district of Rajasthan, under challenging conditions. With an enormous crowd of onlookers, the cornered animal was rescued after darting," the official said.





The animal had to be handled physically by the cheetah monitoring team, by pulling the goat kill made by the feline in an effort to confine it within an enclosure to prevent any conflict, the official said.





After the successful rescue, the animal has been shifted to the Kuno National Park (KNP), the official said. The KNP management extends its gratitude to Rajasthan's police and forest department staff for their support in the operation, the official added. -- PTI

