HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IMD issues red alert to several places in Telangana on Aug 13, 14

Wed, 13 August 2025
Share:
13:30
File pic
File pic
The Met Centre of IMD has issued a red alert to various places in Telangana for two days from Wednesday. "Red warnings have been issued to central districts of Telangana, including Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Khammam and Mulugu for today," a Met Centre official told reporters. 

She said an orange alert has been issued to Hyderabad, Hanumakonda, Adilabad, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy and other districts. A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong finds new excuses after defeats: BJP on vote chori
LIVE! Cong finds new excuses after defeats: BJP on vote chori

Bihar electoral roll revision 'voter friendly': SC
Bihar electoral roll revision 'voter friendly': SC

The top court noted electors were required to submit any one of the 11 documents in the list.

'Daadi bana diya': '124-year-old' Minta Devi on Bihar SIR
'Daadi bana diya': '124-year-old' Minta Devi on Bihar SIR

A 35-year-old woman in Bihar, India, was mistakenly listed as 124 years old in draft electoral rolls, sparking a political demonstration and raising questions about the accuracy of voter registration.

'Will look into this': CJI on SC order stray dogs
'Will look into this': CJI on SC order stray dogs

Chief Justice of India assures to look into a plea regarding stray dogs after a previous order mandated relocation of strays in Delhi-NCR.

UP police arrest 2 for rape of deaf-mute woman
UP police arrest 2 for rape of deaf-mute woman

Two men have been apprehended in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old hearing and speech-impaired woman in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh. The rape incident created outrage in Uttar Pradesh as the girl trying to run away...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV