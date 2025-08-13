IMD issues red alert to several places in Telangana on Aug 13, 14

13:30

She said an orange alert has been issued to Hyderabad, Hanumakonda, Adilabad, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy and other districts. A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

The Met Centre of IMD has issued a red alert to various places in Telangana for two days from Wednesday. "Red warnings have been issued to central districts of Telangana, including Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Khammam and Mulugu for today," a Met Centre official told reporters.