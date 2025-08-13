HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IMD issues heavy rain alert for several Arunachal districts

Wed, 13 August 2025
14:13
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of Arunachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours. 

According to the weather office, Anjaw, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, and Papum Pare districts are very likely to experience very heavy rain, while Kurung Kumey district may witness heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning. The alert is effective till Thursday morning. 

The IMD cautioned that such intense weather conditions could lead to localised flooding, waterlogging, and disruption of road connectivity, especially in hilly and landslide-prone areas. Residents, travellers, and those living near rivers or streams have been advised to remain alert and avoid unnecessary movement during heavy downpours. The department has urged people to strictly follow State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) guidelines and stay updated through official channels. PTI

