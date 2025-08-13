HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Har Ghar Tiranga: Amit Shah hoists tricolour at home

Wed, 13 August 2025
11:49
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hoisted the national flag at his residence in New Delhi as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said the initiative has become a people's movement that strengthens the spirit of patriotism. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that started under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and hoist it to mark India's independence. 

"Today, under the #HarGharTiranga campaign, I hoisted the tricolour at my residence," Shah said in a post on X in Hindi. He hoisted the flag with his wife Sonal. 

The home minister said the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a people's movement that binds the nation with the thread of unity and strengthens the spirit of patriotism. 

"This campaign demonstrates that the 140 crore citizens of the country are determined to develop and make the best of the free India that countless freedom fighters realised through their sacrifice, penance and dedication," he said. -- PTI

