HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Flights from Hyderabad cancelled, diverted due to bad weather

Wed, 13 August 2025
Share:
20:15
image
Several flights to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were cancelled or diverted on Wednesday due to unfavourable weather conditions, airport sources said.

IndiGo flights to Kochi, Chennai, Patna and Ahmedabadand return services from these destinationswere cancelled, they added.

As many as 11 flights were diverted to other airports. Seven of them later returned and landed in Hyderabad by evening.

The IMD said a 'red alert' has been issued for various parts of Telangana until Thursday.

An official from the Met Centre told reporters that an 'orange alert for "heavy to very heavy rainfall" has also been issued for several districts, including Hyderabad. -- PTI    

TOP STORIES

Chinese FM to visit India on Aug 18 for talks with Doval
Chinese FM to visit India on Aug 18 for talks with Doval

Wang is travelling to India days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

LIVE! Rahul has tea with 'dead voters' from Bihar, thanks EC
LIVE! Rahul has tea with 'dead voters' from Bihar, thanks EC

Electoral rolls can't remain static, need to be revised: SC
Electoral rolls can't remain static, need to be revised: SC

"There is bound to be revision," the top court said, "otherwise, how will the poll panel delete the names of those who are dead, migrated or shifted to other constituencies?"

Rohit's Wife Sparks Row Over Stray Dog Removal Order
Rohit's Wife Sparks Row Over Stray Dog Removal Order

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of India cricket star Rohit Sharma, has stepped into the heart of a raging debate - publicly condemning the Supreme Court's order to clear Delhi-NCR's streets of stray dogs, calling them 'a heartbeat, not a menace.'

'Face of Operation Sindoor now used as entertainment'
'Face of Operation Sindoor now used as entertainment'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday alluded to private companies promoting patriotism on one side while profiting off the India-Pakistan cricket matches, as the Army's Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Air Force's Wing...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV