ED arrests woman cosmetologist for alleged money laundering

23:28





The agency said the purported links of the woman, Sandeepa Virk, with a Reliance Group executive, Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman (president, corporate affairs), are also under its scanner.





Sethuraman, in a statement, denied any connection with Virk or any transactions related to her.





Virk was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday after searches were conducted against her and her associates in Delhi and Mumbai over the last two days.





A special court sent her to the ED's custody till August 14, the agency said.





The woman claims to be the owner of a skin care products selling website named hyboocare.com, which the ED claimed was a "front" for money laundering.





She and her associates are being probed for allegedly exerting undue influence through "misrepresentation" and "defrauding" individuals by soliciting money under false pretences.





According to an Instagram ID of Virk, she is an actor and entrepreneur and the founder of the said website. -- PTI

