HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ED arrests woman cosmetologist for alleged money laundering

Wed, 13 August 2025
Share:
23:28
image
The Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday it has arrested a woman, who claims to be an actor and a cosmetologist, under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged fraud and misrepresentation. 

The agency said the purported links of the woman, Sandeepa Virk, with a Reliance Group executive, Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman (president, corporate affairs), are also under its scanner. 

Sethuraman, in a statement, denied any connection with Virk or any transactions related to her. 

Virk was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday after searches were conducted against her and her associates in Delhi and Mumbai over the last two days. 

A special court sent her to the ED's custody till August 14, the agency said. 

The woman claims to be the owner of a skin care products selling website named hyboocare.com, which the ED claimed was a "front" for money laundering. 

She and her associates are being probed for allegedly exerting undue influence through "misrepresentation" and "defrauding" individuals by soliciting money under false pretences. 

According to an Instagram ID of Virk, she is an actor and entrepreneur and the founder of the said website. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Diplomatic week: Wang to visit India, Jaishankar to Moscow
Diplomatic week: Wang to visit India, Jaishankar to Moscow

Wang is travelling to India days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

LIVE! Trump warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if....
LIVE! Trump warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if....

New 3-judge SC bench to hear stray dog case on Aug 14
New 3-judge SC bench to hear stray dog case on Aug 14

The Supreme Court will hear a suo motu case regarding the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR following widespread protests against an earlier order. A new three-judge bench will review the matter, focusing on the implementation of...

Electoral rolls can't remain static, need to be revised: SC
Electoral rolls can't remain static, need to be revised: SC

"There is bound to be revision," the top court said, "otherwise, how will the poll panel delete the names of those who are dead, migrated or shifted to other constituencies?"

PhD recipient boycotts TN governor Ravi at convocation
PhD recipient boycotts TN governor Ravi at convocation

A woman with a doctorate boycotted Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during a convocation ceremony at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, protesting his actions against Tamil and Tamil Nadu.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV