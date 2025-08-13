HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DRDO guest house manager caught spying for Pak

Wed, 13 August 2025
The guest house manager of Defence Research and Development Organisation, Jaisalmer, who was detained on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, has been arrested by Rajasthan police on grounds of substantial evidence. 

Mahendra Prasad, the accused, was produced before a court in Jaipur on Wednesday and was sent to a two-day police remand. 

The accused, a resident of Uttarakhand's Almora, was posted as the manager of the DRDO guest house in Chandan area of Jaisalmer and was detained following intelligence inputs against him on August 4. 

After a joint interrogation in Jaipur, he was placed under arrest on Tuesday night. 

Investigating officer Vinod Meena said that the accused had shared information related to missile testing and the movement of scientists with a Pakistani handler via social media. 

The accused had access to details regarding the visit of Indian scientists and DRDO officers to the firing range for various technical operations, including missile trials. 

"Information about which scientists were coming and what kind of work they were doing was being shared by Mahendra with a Pakistani handler," he said. -- PTI

