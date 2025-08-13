Did Pak lose F-16s during Sindoor? US refuses to answer

16:49





In a statement to NDTV, the US State Department has said, "We refer you to the Government of Pakistan to discuss its F-16s."





The United States keeps full knowledge of the status of Pakistan-operated F-16s through US contractors, known as Technical Support Teams (TSTs), who are deployed in Pakistan 24/7 to monitor the use of Pakistan's US-built F-16s.





These TSTs operate following elaborate end-use agreements signed between Islamabad and Washington. The agreements define the conditions under which Pakistan's F-16s can be used in combat and are the basis upon which Islamabad continues to receive US support to maintain and sustain its F-16 fleet. These Technical Support Teams are, therefore, contractually obliged to be fully aware of the status of all of Pakistan's F-16 jets at all times.

The US government has refused to answer specific queries on the loss of Pakistan Air Force-operated F-16 fighter jets during Op Sindoor, the intense 88-hour battle fought by India and Pakistan between May 7 and May 10, reports NDTV.