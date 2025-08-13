HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi court acquits Swati Maliwal accused of revealing rape victim's name

Wed, 13 August 2025
Share:
22:25
image
A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted MP and former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, accused of allegedly disclosing the identity of a 14-year-old rape victim who succumbed to injuries.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal also acquitted Bhupender Singh, then public relations officer of DCW.

The prosecution alleged Singh disclosed the minor rape victim's name to electronic media at Maliwal's behest.

According to the FIR, the notice sent by Maliwal as the chairperson of DCW, in which she sought to know about the investigation in the rape case, was "intentionally circulated" on a WhatsApp group and shown by a TV channel.

"Prosecution has failed to prove the commission of offence under Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, read with Rule 86 of the Juvenile Justice rules by the accused persons beyond a reasonable doubt," the order said.

The court said neither the notice revealing the identity of the minor victim on WhatsApp nor Singh sharing a copy of the notice with a news channel was proved.

While Section 74 of the law prohibits any such disclosure to the media, Rule 86 deals with the classification of offences as cognisable or non-cognisable and designated courts.

"Accused persons, namely Swati Maliwal Jaihind and Bhupender Singh, are hereby acquitted of the offence under Section 74, read with rule 86 of the Juvenile Justice Act," the court said.

The order referred to the testimony of witnesses and underlined "complete failure" on the part of prosecution or complainant to prove the charges. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Diplomatic week: Wang to visit India, Jaishankar to Moscow
Diplomatic week: Wang to visit India, Jaishankar to Moscow

Wang is travelling to India days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

LIVE! Trump warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if....
LIVE! Trump warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if....

New 3-judge SC bench to hear stray dog case on Aug 14
New 3-judge SC bench to hear stray dog case on Aug 14

The Supreme Court will hear a suo motu case regarding the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR following widespread protests against an earlier order. A new three-judge bench will review the matter, focusing on the implementation of...

Electoral rolls can't remain static, need to be revised: SC
Electoral rolls can't remain static, need to be revised: SC

"There is bound to be revision," the top court said, "otherwise, how will the poll panel delete the names of those who are dead, migrated or shifted to other constituencies?"

PhD recipient boycotts TN governor Ravi at convocation
PhD recipient boycotts TN governor Ravi at convocation

A woman with a doctorate boycotted Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during a convocation ceremony at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, protesting his actions against Tamil and Tamil Nadu.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV