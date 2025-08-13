HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Court acquits Shiv Sena MLC Phatak in 2015 cheating case

Wed, 13 August 2025
A court in Mumbai on Wednesday acquitted Shiv Sena leader and Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ravindra Phatak in a 2015 cheating case.   

Judicial Magistrate First Class S R Nimse found Phatak and others not guilty, defence lawyer Prerak Choudhary said. 

The detailed order was not available yet. 

Based on a complaint filed by a businessman in 2015, MRA Marg police station in Mumbai had registered a case of alleged criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation against Phatak, his wife and others. 

The accused cheated him of Rs 26.9 crore by luring him into investing in land in Thane by fabricating documents, the complainant had alleged. -- PTI

